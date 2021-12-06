AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $113.29 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.76.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

