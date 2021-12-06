Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Head-To-Head Review

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Agenus alerts:

This table compares Agenus and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus 0.38% N/A -1.87% Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,177.26% -91.26% -79.49%

49.3% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agenus and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $88.17 million 8.51 -$180.91 million ($0.12) -24.33 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 33.84 -$30.15 million ($2.90) -3.11

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Agenus and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Agenus currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 276.71%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.37%. Given Agenus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Agenus has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agenus beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.