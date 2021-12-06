Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells $6,454,400.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABNB stock traded up $13.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.62. The company had a trading volume of 800,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion and a PE ratio of -14.98. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

