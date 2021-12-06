Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Akerna posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

KERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 128,160 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $346,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KERN. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $1,542,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Akerna during the third quarter worth about $654,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Akerna during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Akerna during the second quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Akerna during the second quarter worth about $366,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

