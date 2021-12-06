Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Down 21.9% in November

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 515,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $328,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Shepler purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,073 shares of company stock worth $770,188.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

