Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIRD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Allbirds alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of BIRD stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.72. 4,448,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,463. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. Analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.