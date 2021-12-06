Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,312,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $260,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,262,747 shares of company stock valued at $281,239,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 77,941 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 96,568 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 87,514.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 636,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 1.18. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.