Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALNA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

ALNA stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

