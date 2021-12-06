Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ALSN traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $37.63. 13,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,214. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.