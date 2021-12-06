Alpha Omega Group Inc. Acquires 4,730 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF makes up about 3.0% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of BLOK traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,848. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03.

