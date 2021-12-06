Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,836.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,856.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,700.87. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

