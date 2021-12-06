Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,836.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,856.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,700.87. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

