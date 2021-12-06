Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,845.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,856.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,700.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

