Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Head to Head Comparison

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95% Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bitfarms and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alphabet 0 1 30 0 2.97

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.00%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $3,207.64, indicating a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Alphabet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.01) -625.00 Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.37 $40.27 billion $103.84 27.45

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats Bitfarms on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

