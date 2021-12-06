Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,540.00 at Tigress Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,856.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,700.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

