Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,195 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $769,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,857,214 in the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.41. 1,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.45.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

