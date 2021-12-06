American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $7.71 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,644 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises about 0.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

