American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,422 shares during the quarter. National Storage Affiliates Trust accounts for 2.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after acquiring an additional 510,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 434,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after acquiring an additional 400,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after acquiring an additional 360,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,588,000 after acquiring an additional 341,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Truist lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $62.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 186.37%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.