American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $20.76 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.6% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,233,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,842,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,266,000 after purchasing an additional 878,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

