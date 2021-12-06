American Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $514,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after buying an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after buying an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 1,466,245 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $40.17 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.26.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

