American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Baidu by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $195,936,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Baidu by 451.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,121,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,721,000 after buying an additional 918,228 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $137.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.03. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.94.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

