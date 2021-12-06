American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 34,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

