American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

ACC stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $53.44. 21,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,679. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

