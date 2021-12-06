American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Brendan P. Ogrady Sells 13,894 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $90,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
American Well stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $43.75.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 20.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
