American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Brendan P. Ogrady Sells 13,894 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $90,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Well stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 20.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

