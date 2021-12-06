Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 46.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $291.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.83 and a 1 year high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.