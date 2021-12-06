Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 733,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 289,219 shares in the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.