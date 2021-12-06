Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Down 18% This Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $111.14 million and approximately $21.52 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $11.60 or 0.00022739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.08456379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.64 or 0.99900258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 9,583,740 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

