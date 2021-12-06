Analysts Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.29). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ELMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

ELMS stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $6.89. 18,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.