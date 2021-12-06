Analysts Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. iHeartMedia posted sales of $935.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $19.30 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.90.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

