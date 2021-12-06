Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.14. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $4,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 286.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,117,000 after purchasing an additional 465,681 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.45. 126,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.71. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

