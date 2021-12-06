Analysts Anticipate Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLTA shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

VLTA stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.37. 3,254,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,936. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

