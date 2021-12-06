Analysts Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,283. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.44.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

