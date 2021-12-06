Analysts Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Bancolombia reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE CIB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 2,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,157. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

