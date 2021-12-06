Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FLO. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,923. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

