Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deere & Company (DE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE):

12/3/2021 – Deere & Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $398.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $354.00 to $415.00.

11/26/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $442.00 to $485.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $441.00 to $463.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deere’s earnings estimates for fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 have undergone downward revisions lately. It expects net income for fiscal 2021 to lie between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion backed by improving conditions in the farm and construction sectors. The ongoing rally in commodity prices will continue to fuel demand for agricultural equipment. Replacement demand triggered by the need to replace old equipment will also continue to support Deere's revenues. The company is likely to benefit from growth in non-residential investment and strong order activity from independent rental companies. Focus on investing in new products equipped with the latest technology and features will help making farming automated which will drive growth in the long haul. Higher material and labour costs will likely dent the company's results. “

11/17/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $383.00 to $375.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $354.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $470.00.

Shares of DE stock opened at $349.24 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.14. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

