Analysts Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target at C$5.42

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.25 target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ERE.UN opened at C$4.40 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$4.09 and a 1-year high of C$4.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The stock has a market cap of C$392.22 million and a PE ratio of 4.35.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

