Analysts Set Expectations for Graco Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $75.40 on Monday. Graco has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

