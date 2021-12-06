Analysts Set Expectations for Zumiez Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report released on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

