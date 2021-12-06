Analysts Set Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LBPH traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,638. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.