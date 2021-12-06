Analysts Set Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Target Price at $277.00

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROG. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE ROG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.00. 202,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,918. Rogers has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $273.00. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.72.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Rogers by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

