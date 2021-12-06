Analysts Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $61.70

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,973. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. Upwork has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

