Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ: QFIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/4/2021 – 360 DigiTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

11/29/2021 – 360 DigiTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

11/23/2021 – 360 DigiTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

11/20/2021 – 360 DigiTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

11/17/2021 – 360 DigiTech had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.99 to $35.15. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – 360 DigiTech had its price target raised by analysts at CLSA from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $20.06 on Monday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

