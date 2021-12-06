Analyzing Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) & Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Escalade shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Escalade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Escalade and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalade 7.82% 17.25% 10.49% Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Escalade and Solo Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalade $273.65 million 0.77 $25.93 million $1.76 8.89 Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Escalade has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Escalade and Solo Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalade 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86

Escalade currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.03%. Solo Brands has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.08%. Given Escalade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Escalade is more favorable than Solo Brands.

Summary

Escalade beats Solo Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products. Its brands include Bear Archery and Trophy Ridge archery accessories; STIGA and Ping-Pong table tennis; Accudart and Unicorn darting; Onix pickleball equipment; Goalrilla, Goalsetter, Goaliath, and Silverback residential in-ground basketball systems; the STEP fitness products; Woodplay playsets; Cue and Case Sales billiard accessories; and Lifeline personal fitness products. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

