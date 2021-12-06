Analyzing Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hongkong Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rafael and Hongkong Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million 28.31 -$24.54 million ($1.49) -3.65 Hongkong Land $2.09 billion 6.13 -$2.65 billion N/A N/A

Rafael has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hongkong Land.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rafael and Hongkong Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rafael beats Hongkong Land on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space. The Development Properties segment includes premium residential and mixed-use developments. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

