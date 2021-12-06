Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post sales of $419.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.88 million and the highest is $442.20 million. Angi reported sales of $359.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $9.23. 82,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,602. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.72. Angi has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,133 shares of company stock valued at $459,316. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Angi by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Angi by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Angi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

