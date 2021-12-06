Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Buys $26,476.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Appian stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.66. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $260.00.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.
About Appian
Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Featured Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.