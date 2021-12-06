Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Buys $26,476.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.66. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Appian by 199.6% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Appian by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Appian by 112.5% during the second quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Appian by 67.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

