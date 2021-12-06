Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.5% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 377.6% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 248,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 85,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.59. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.02.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

