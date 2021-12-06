Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59. Apple has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $170.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 827,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $113,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,309 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 28,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

