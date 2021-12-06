Applied Capital LLC Has $12.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

