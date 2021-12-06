Applied Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

